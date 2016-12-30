Letters to the editor

“Zero Based Budget” plan urged for 2017

This is the time of year when council goes over the budget for 2017. The effort will be this council’s last opportunity to show citizens they meant it when they said they believed in fiscal responsibility and open government.

The official handbook for councillors states: “The citizens entrust council and their appointed representatives with prudent financial management. We believe the responsibility includes minimum tax increases and careful planning of capital projects”. Lamentably the Brennan council blew away any hope of careful planning with that huge capital project we inherited on the Island.

Of course council will soon announce another tax increase. If they actually wanted to, how could they give us prudent fiscal management? It seems they just do not have the courage to adopt the one method that could make budget production a success, “Zero Based Budgeting”.

Under Zero Based Budgeting, each department sets goals for the year, then the budget is taken apart line by line in the presence of all the department heads so they can understand where all the money has to be allocated and what problems other than their own exist.

All costs are looked at, even the key program is looked at. The guiding principle is “no program is sacred, no position is sacred”.

The baseline is a zero tax increase. You have to question each program and rationalize its continued existence to the community. For example, in Melfort, Saskatchewan they used Zero Based Budgeting in which the line came up that dealt with spreading lime on baseball diamonds. They asked the baseball teams, can you do this yourself if we supply the lime? The answer was yes and they did all 26 diamonds with a good saving to the taxpayer.

That community also looked at attendance at each playground for the past three to five years. Some were of very low use, but should they be closed and leave the area with no playground...?

On and on it goes through the budget. Yes it is a tough job, but without the scrutiny the department heads just keep wanting more without scrupulous examination. That’s how big department slush funds build up. But that’s what you pay the council for!

City hall needs some rocking of the boat when we see PCU and Splash Island spend $334,000 on hydro costs. With respect Mr. Mayor, is there not a method to bring down this exorbitant overhead?

If you don’t use a zero based method most of your precious time is spent wrangling over department heads’ wish list of discretionary items they would like to have. You never get the chance to examine the old programs and surely year-after-year the budget swells. That’s why our taxes just go one way - up!

Back to Melfort Saskatchewan, through Zero Based Budgeting they saved six mills (the mill rate, also referred to as the millage rate, is a figure representing the amount per $1,000 of the assessed value of property, which is used to calculate the amount of property tax) and they saw no new tax increases. In fact they budgeted for a surplus!

The point of this method is to provide the necessary service without cutting a necessary program. The council can say “Here’s the fat! Here is the necessary part of the program”!

Councils elsewhere discovered that the more they get the citizens involved the more citizens are happy with the budget.

Our council could take a page from Brandon’s method of budget deliberation. There the budget meetings are open to the public and the media. In Portage budget deliberations are closed to both. There was recently a council meeting to approve an interim budget for 2017 held at a time and day when no one would think of interfering with Christmas plans and thus no one would be there. Why is it good for these budget meetings to be open to the public? Precisely so information is reported out into the press and the community where discussions occur. This openness helps the community to take ownership of the budget as it is being crafted. A concept the council thinks is great may seem not so great when the press reports it is going into the budget. That helps the council to be guided by positive or negative feedback and to craft a budget that is ultimately acceptable.

It actually avoids conflict rather than promote it!

Council is in the business of “public business”, so as far as humanly possible that process should be open.

Why is it not open here?

Don Pelechaty

