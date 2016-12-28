How about some predictions and resolutions?



Yes, Boxing Day is over, and time for me to see how I scored with the predictions I made this time last year, and then stick out my neck for 2017. Also, I may as well make a few personal resolutions for myself, for isn’t it time to all of us to do just that? Well, here goes...

As for last year...

Well, it took a lot of supervision from the sidewalk on my part, but the new doctors’ residence across from the Portage Clinic on 9 St. S.E. seems about ready for occupancy, though not with the colour siding I would have chosen. We are still talking about and driving over the “old” bridge to the Island and the ever busy PCU Centre, though parts of the latter seem to have dried up for the time being. It seems we win one and we lose one, if not more...

Now for some tongue-in-cheek predictions

- Back to the bridge, the way the price keeps escalating, at my age I may never get to go over a new one. But then again, I have been using the present one since I was three-years-old - so what’s to worry?

- If they cannot control the speeders on Crescent Rd., I guess I will just have to drive at 50 and let all those heavy-footed speeders tail gate behind me.

- The Liquor & Lotteries people will open a second location on Saskatchewan Ave. W., to better serve the customers of their popular products. How better to win a million and whoop-it-up?

- With the Portage CU and the Austin CU joining forces, it will take till next fall for clients to remember that their new name is the Stride Credit Union.

- The carriers for Canada Post will not get a boot allowance any longer, as the frequency of home deliveries will get less and less.

- The Mayor and council will wonder if they will ever be able to please everyone and anyone, and will negotiate the bulk-buying of headache pills with Shoppers.

- Heated bleacher seats will be erected along “The Avenue”, as the Christmas Parade of Lights will get bigger, better and longer, and an hour is a bit too long for some people to stand and shiver.

- It’s a long shot, but with our variable up-and-down weather, we might just have a green Christmas. Well maybe not this year, but how about in 2017?

- Finally, a workable date registry will be set up - so that two or more desirable events will not be scheduled for the same time. Too many decisions, missed delights and hard feelings will be avoided.

And now for my resolutions...

Maybe I will try to write more legibly on my shopping list, for it is maddening to get back home and not bought some “sgptnw”. I will, I will, I WILL remember my pin number when I go to pay for something with my debit or credit card. I will remember that the broom is a handy appliance to use before I trip over something on the floor. And I must be sure to tell someone, who has never been to my new address, just how not to get lost in the process.

So there, with all that is said and done, I will close off the last column of 2016 and again wish you a Happy New Year!




