Navigating through the first blizzard of the year

The day the big blizzard was brewing, I had to drive into Winnipeg with the dogs. My clutch was on recall, and I’d been beckoned back to the dealership. I dropped the beasts off at our house in Winnipeg to play with their cats (or be corrected by them, more likely) and brought the car in. The mechanic explained it was an intensive operation that would likely take the whole day. Ah, forced to relax for a whole day! On the shuttle back home, the driver mentioned that a smack down by Mother Nature was imminent, that very afternoon, in fact. So an afternoon of lounging switched to quivering in anticipation for that new clutch so I could get outta dodge. By the time the car was ready, it was dark. The dogs leapt in. I told them to wait a sec, and I ran back into the house and grabbed some food from the freezer. Off we sped. CBC weather reports did their job, terrifying me out of my mind. There was zero visibility in Minnedosa, Brandon was under siege, and the blizzard was creeping, creeping our way. I was certain with every next mile I’d hit a wall of snow. I sang songs to cheer myself, told the dogs my life story. I really thought they should have been more thrilled. But we made it back to K-Platz safe and sound with nary a flake to be seen.

The dogs and I were strolling later that night when a car slowed down beside us. It was our dear friend from Winnipeg, who commutes to teach at Brandon University once a week. She’d been hoping to beat the storm but good old CBC had warned her off and she was looking for refuge. Yet it was hard to believe anything was going to happen, the night sky so clear and bright. I happily set her up in one of the spare rooms. This was the very purpose of the winter house. I took one last peep out the window before I settled in. Nothing. But as we slept Mother Nature came a-calling.

Minnie my golden snuffled low through the high back yard drifts on the trail of something. Chocko my 3 legger hopped joyfully around the yard in wide circles. This is my first winter with Chocko, and it’s a great gift he loves to dance in the snow, and a soft landing if he falls. Then the dogs snuggled the humans, and my friend and I read and workshopped each other’s writing projects and told stories. A roast chicken dinner wound up a perfect snow day. We slept content all would be back to normal tomorrow. But with dawn, things looked worse. The road to Winnipeg from Portage was open, but not the one from Portage to Brandon. Strange, it always seems to be the other way round. My friend watched the news, still hoping to get to Brandon. I wanted to get to the Glesby but my instinct told me not to drive. I asked my golden if she’d play St. Bernard and guide me in.

That second blizzard day, a walk that has taken us 20 minutes took us an hour and a half. Three hours all tolled to get to work and back. Snow drifts up to mid-thigh, passing stuck cars, sometimes near snow blind, climbing hills of snow. A great walk for an adventurous dog. A great walk for me (purely in retrospect.) The theatre was quiet. But we learned the road to Winnipeg had closed again, and now a commuting colleague was stuck. “Hey, I’ve still got a few more rooms!” I emailed my friend to defrost the pickerel. And it was another night of food, laughter and stories in the winter house.

Winter is better together. Join us at the Glesby. Think of it as your own personal winter house. This house has music, theatre and comedy, and a host of volunteers and staff who want to welcome you inside. Buddy Holly Rave on is on January 14th, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s Last Train to Nibroc is on January 31st, and the amazing Cathy Jones, star of CodCo and This Hour has 22 Minutes Friday, Feb. 3. Great entertainment, good times.