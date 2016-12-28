The Daily Graphic

Islanders drop home tilt 4-1 to Carman Beavers

With six top two line players missing because of Christmas holidays, the Portage Islanders Friday night were forced to play a dump and chase offence in a 4-1 loss to the Carman Beavers in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action.

Portage’s solo marker came in the first from Tanner Waldvogel on a power play near the end of the first period.

The Carman Beavers quickly responded with a goal from Mark Owen. The first closed 1-1.

The game turned chippy and the Beavers’ took advantage. Carman’s second tally – the only scoring in the second - came from Aaron Lewadniuk mid-way through the second.

Dustin Bruyere and Brock Vanderveen each found the back of the net in the third including Carman’s final tally, an empty netter with just two seconds left on the clock.

The Islanders take on Altona Dec. 30 at 8 p.m and Morden in an afternoon game Dec. 31.