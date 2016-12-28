The headline should read, “The Scarecrow, Not The Problem”. Years ago, a similar headline could have been written for a short film titled Reefer Madness. Nancy Regan worked with the approach, just say no. Over the years the reality of drugs both illicit and prescription has done nothing but grow. It has grown in number of users. It has grown most rapidly in younger and younger age groups. The children of our culture now have a normalized view of drugs and their integration into life beginning in elementary school. Children, preteen children are aware of, and involved in, the now sanctioned drug culture of our society.

Sanctioned is a strong word but looking at our circumstances, no other fits. Parentally we insist that none of our children ever use drugs or hang around people who do use drugs. Equally none of our children drink alcohol. The odd occurrence is just youthful experimentation, never an issue of addiction, abuse, or life threatening circumstances.

According to polls and the political lobby, close to a majority of adults believe not just in the decriminalization of pot, but the legalized distribution of this product. The costs to our justice system, the stigma of criminalizing good people just wanting a hit, the medicinal benefits and the profit motive have all equated the issue with no different place than our corner bars; and all concern, to the old relic pile of prohibition and moral fuddy duddies.

Our pharmacology is expected, and practised, to cure all ills without the necessity of life changes to correct a difficulty. We take drugs for everything and demand that even more must be done to resolve our circumstances with a pill and either a shot or wine chaser just to amp up the effectiveness. This is all normalized in household medicine cabinets, prescription bottles on nightstands, and the most normal of routines while our children, nieces, nephews and neighbourhoods are watching. The public service ads caution about managing the pharmacy of households with children, but there seems little impact.

The less legit recreational pharmacies. The activity we pretend adults have grown out of as they took on family and responsibilities, and assumed a modelling role for the youngsters in their care and relationships. The infrequent, never, or seldom availed buy, just for the party or weekend. The occasional foray that doesn’t hurt anyone. A personal use trip to the fair. That never deserves sanction or criticism and certainly never criminal prosecution. If you believe your neighbourhood, family, clubs and work place; nobody buys, takes or abuses drugs.

The problem everyone faces is the dollar value of this industry versus the public acknowledgement or participation and issues. The proceeds are in the tens of billions of dollars. This is not an industry built on destitute addicts. This is an industry that supplies the now huge population of recreational, lifestyle participants across all demographics. Statistically users advocate a harmless recreation because, they are not the image of an addict; They have generally not overdosed; and by their evaluation live without consequence as a user.

This claim that the multitude of buyers and users operate without personal consequence can be taken at face value just to avoid an argument and create a distraction from real issues. So; no personal consequences to drug use unless you are a down and out addict.

Does age of use change this is no consequence evaluation? Should we see use at 16, 13, 10, 9, 5 years as behaviour with consequences? What is the cut off and is it different for children in your family than for all other children? If there is a cut off how does this get managed, implemented, and enforced because currently the grown ups and adults are not meeting this task. Our insistence on; There are no consequences; puts everyone in the same category claiming that your personal friendly fire doesn’t wound and kill because you just want to have fun.

The choice of addicts is driven by their addictions. The casual user is the one with choices and the true author of our user nation. So choose help or harm but absolution from these consequences is a selfish lie for which your are accountable.