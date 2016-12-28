Christmas cheer!

About 100 people turned out Christmas Day for the 9th Annual Women of Mother Earth Christmas supper. Served this year at the Trinity United Church, the free meal included Turkey and all the fixings, homemade pies and other desserts, a bottomless coffee cup and smiles from the volunteers helping to make the meal a success. Once again the generosity of Portage la Prairies businesses and citizens rallied to help the community. All of the food, effort and space was donated included gifts at a Christmas market.