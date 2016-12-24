RCMP hockey players challenge PCI Trojans

The Daily Graphic

The RCMP Horsemen hockey team will be checking the speed of the PCI Trojans on Jan. 7 as the two teams faceoff in a charitable match to raise funds for the Moore and Cyr family who tragicallly lost their four-year-old son, Landon, in a house fire.

The tilt will take place at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie at 6 p.m.