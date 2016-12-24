RCMP hockey players challenge PCI Trojans
The Daily Graphic
The RCMP Horsemen hockey team will be checking the speed of the PCI Trojans on Jan. 7 as the two teams faceoff in a charitable match to raise funds for the Moore and Cyr family who tragicallly lost their four-year-old son, Landon, in a house fire.
The tilt will take place at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie at 6 p.m.
“This event will be in memory of Landon and all donations received will be collected for the Moore and Cyr family,” RCMP say. “Please share this event with others, show your community spirit and cheer on the team you wish to win. Please come and show your community support during this event.”