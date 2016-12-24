Christmas blizzard still in forecast

The Christmas Day forecast isn’t getting any better.

A Colorado Low is still expected to move into southern Manitoba late in the day on Sunday, bringing with it blizzard-like conditions, according to Environment Canada’s latest weather statement. Meteorologists say there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the storm, but between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is possible for much of southern Manitoba. Even more snow is possible along the U.S. border, Environment Canada officials said.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the weather service believes cold arctic air could follow behind the storm, with extreme wind chill values likely by New Year’s Eve.

With the storm seemingly on its way, CAA Manitoba is reminding Manitobans to check the weather and road conditions before heading out over the next few days.

“The best thing to do if a blizzard hits is to avoid all non-essential travel,” said CAA spokeswoman Erike Miller, in a press release.

