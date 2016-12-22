RCMP make arrests in child abduction

On December 20, 2016, just before 5:30 pm, Blue Hills RCMP were dispatched to a call of an abduction of an 11-year-old female in Brandon, Manitoba. Police were provided a description of a vehicle, and within minutes, officers had located the vehicle heading eastbound at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5. RCMP stopped the vehicle.

The 11-year-old girl, two adult males and an adult female were in the car. The girl was unharmed and taken to safety by police. She was related to one of the occupants of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing open liquor and cocaine.

Christopher Houle, 27, of Portage la Prairie is charged with Abduction of a Person Under 14, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, and Fail to Comply with a Recognizance.

Darian Daniels, 22, female, of Brandon is charged with Abduction of a Person Under 14 and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine.