Council approves interim budget

In a special meeting of council Dec. 22, an interim operating budget for early 2017 was approved.

Last year city council approved its interim financing at its last meeting of 2015. “We don’t have a finance manager and that has slowed down the process a bit,” explained Coun. Wayne Wall who read the single motion at the meeting.

Councillors Brent Froese and Deputy Mayor Brent Budz were absent from the noon meeting. Councillors Wayne Wall, Liz Driedger, Ryan Espy and Melissa Draycott voted to approve the interim funding for city operations until its final budget is approved sometime in 2017.

The Municipal Act states a council may adopt an interim operating budget to have in effect only until the council adopts the operating budget for the fiscal year.” The act requires that the interim operating budget be passed before Jan. 1.