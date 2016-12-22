Christmas storm headed Manitoba's way

Few Manitobans are probably dreaming of a whiteout Christmas, but the possibility is definitely in play this year.

Most of the province, as well as parts of eastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario, are in the path of a significant Colorado Low that could cause a Christmas Day blizzard.

“This one coming for the southern Prairies ... that’s one where I would already start thinking about changing my plans,” Chris Scott, The Weather Network’s chief meteorlogist, said. “We encourage people to monitor the situation for watches and warnings that would be issued. You just do not want to be travelling anywhere, it looks like, in southern Manitoba.”

Environment Canada released a special weather statement late Thursday morning about the storm, suggesting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is possible starting Sunday morning.

“In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds will likely develop which would lead to reduced visibilities in blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions,” the statement read.

If that wasn’t enough bad weather news for one day, there’s this: The Weather Network’s three-month winter outlook, released Thursday, calls for cooler than normal temperatures and near normal snowfalls for the season across the Prairie provinces, which includes Manitoba.

— With Canadian Press files