Trojans enter the break victorious

The Trojans are winners of two straight games and look to be getting back on track in the MHSAA Zone IV division.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans boys varsity hockey team thumped the Garden Valley Collegiate Zodiacs 8-0 before narrowly downing the CNMPM Tigers 3-2 on the road Monday night to head into the break with a 7-8-1 record and are in sixth place in the division.

“The boys are coming together... we’re a good defensive team with strong goaltending,” said Chris DeLong, head coach of the PCI Trojans. “I would have liked to have been .500 at the break. The work ethic is here for these guys and I think we’re starting to get a little bit of chemistry going.”

The sixth-place Trojans find themselves in a dogfight in league standings for playoff positioning, as just three points separate third from sixth, but in order the climb the Zone IV standings, PCI will have to continue to do what made them successful in the first half.

“(Instilling discipline) was my goal from day one. When I realized we were losing some top offensive guys (from last season), you start looking at ways to try and keep yourself in games,” added DeLong. “I’m really proud of their discipline, we are (one of the lowest) penalized teams in the league and that’s one of the best ways to keep yourself in games. I’m very proud of the boys for the way they’ve bought into that.”

The Trojans are third in the league in terms of fewest penalty minutes and second if you ignore the hapless 0-15-0 GVC Zodiacs who have been outscored an average of 7.6-1 per game.

“I fully think we’re capable of doing some good things, what we’ve got is kind of a mixed bag of things,” noted the head coach. “It’s just hard work and the boys pulling together that are going to make us do well in the playoffs.”

The Trojans return from the holiday break with a game against the CNMPM Tigers Jan. 5 at the PCU Centre, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

Saints stumble into the break



The PCI Saints varsity girls hockey team lost their final game of 2016.

The Saints lost 2-1 on the road Monday to the JH Bruns Broncos to fall to 9-4-0 on the year and into fifth place in the WWHSHL’s Winnipeg Free Press Division.

Despite outshooting the Broncos 30-14, PCI captain Bailey Grantham was the lone Saint to find the back of the net. As a result of the win, the JH Bruns leapfrogs PCI into fourth place.

The Saints kick off 2017 on the road Jan. 11 for a matinee match against Beliveau.