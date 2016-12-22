Saints basketball suffer first loss of the year

It’s tough to maintain a winning record when you’ve had more games than practices.

That was the dilemma the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls basketball team faced Monday evening in Stonewall, where the girls blew a second half lead before eventually falling 49-45 to the Rams, dropping to 1-1 on the year.

“We haven’t really had a lot of time to work on a lot of things, we’ve been relying on a high intensity, man-to-man defense to kind of create turnovers,” explains Bill Marsh, head coach of the PCI Saints, as inclement weather earlier in the month meant Marsh’s team entered Monday’s match with just one practice under their belts. “We’ve got some practice time over the holidays, but the girls may not be able to make them all, but we’ll do the best we can and keep plugging away.”

The Saints found themselves trailing by up to seven points during the first half before mounting a comeback of their own. The Saints started the second half ready to play and jumped ahead by nine points before the quarter ended but couldn’t maintain the pressure into the final frame.

“We thought we could play strong defensively and match them basket for basket but we got beat at our own game,” said the head coach. “They turned up the pressure and they turned up the energy and it worked for their benefit.”

The Saints will have the chance to tighten up their play on the court over the holiday break and enter January as the team to beat in the MHSAA Winnipeg tier two division, a feat head coach Marsh believes the team can accomplish.

“All the things off the court that a team needs to be successful, I think we’ve got and I think we’ve got some natural ability and past experience that helps, we’ll try and build on that as we go into January.”

The Saints return from the holiday break with a road game Jan. 9 against Churchill, tip off set for 5 p.m.

Varsity Trojans drop second straight



The PCI Trojans varsity boys basketball team didn’t fair much better than the Saints, as the boys fell to Stonewall 51-40, dropping to 0-2 on the season.

The boys return from the break with a road game Jan. 9 against Churchill.