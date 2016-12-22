Caps’ goalie named MMAAA player of the week

Central Plains male Midget AAA Capitals’ goaltender Riley Sveistrup has been named the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League’s CCM Player of the Week.

Sveistrup started all three games for the Capitals last week, posting a 2-1 record and finished the week with a 2.67 GAA and .911 SV% while helping the Capitals secure 4 of a possible 6 points.

The 16-year-old, Portage la Prairie native is in his first season with the Capitals and sits second among league goaltenders with 11 wins.