Terriers look to add experience in second half

The Portage Terriers wrapped up the first half of their Manitoba Junior Hockey League regular season by splitting a home-and-home series with the second-place Winkler Flyers and enter the holiday break with a 23-10-0 record, finding themselves in the familiar position of fourth place, the position the Terriers have occupied for much of the season.

The toughest test for the Terriers this season has been avoiding the injury bug, as you'd be hard pressed to find any of Portage's first 33 games with a completely healthy lineup.

“When you look at the big picture, I think we're pretty satisfied with where we are (in the standings). (If we had won) the other night (in Winkler), we're in second place, so we're definitely in the thick of things,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers. “We've battled through some injury issues, we had as many as nine guys out at one stretch there... I've never seen that many.”

Despite a seemingly never-ending battle against the injury bug, the Terriers enter the second half of the regular season just three points back of second place with two games in hand on both Winkler and third-place OCN.

When teams return from Christmas break and the MJHL roster freeze is lifted, the Terriers will look to add pieces that, combined with a healthy roster, can provide Portage with what it needs to track down the league leading Steinbach Pistons (28-5-1).

“We'd like to get a little bit more depth up front and, if we could, we would be looking for some experience there,” added Spiller. “I've been in \discussion with some teams, we'll definitely see what's out there and if we think it's going to help our club, than we'll definitely look to do something.”

As for defensive and goaltending upgrades, if the praise Spiller gives to their work in the first half of the season is any indication, you can expect little movement.

“I think our goaltending has been real good lately. (Brock) Aiken has, in my opinion, been one of the best guys in the league,” added the head coach/GM. “Our defensive group, even though it's pretty young, it's got some veterans there and once (Riley) Thiessen is back from injury, that will help that group.”

The Terriers begin the second half of their regular season at home on New Years Eve for a matinee match against the Virden Oil Capitals (17-13-6), puck drop set for 4:30 p.m. at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Leipsic named player of the week

Portage Terriers' forward Jeremey Leipsic has been named the MJHL Recycle Everywhere Player of the Week. In four games last week, the Winnipeg native recorded three goals and six assists to increase his league lead to 59 points (18-41-59).

Terriers climb in power ranks

The Portage Terriers, thanks to a 3-1 record last week, climb to No. 3 in the MJHL Week 13 Power Rankings. The Steinbach Pistons and Winkler Flyers remain at No. 1 and 2 respectively. Portage also cracked the CJHL's honourable mention category for the national rankings.